Foreign firms keep heads down amid Xinjiang controversy

They fear being caught in tit-for-tat sanctions as their govts spar with Beijing

Elizabeth Law‍ China Correspondent In Beijing
  • Published
    3 min ago
As the world's second-largest fashion brand H&M continues to be conspicuously missing from Chinese e-commerce platforms, amid a controversy over Xinjiang, executives at multinational companies have fretted in private about who might be in Beijing's crosshairs next, while hoping the battle would soon end.

Foreign companies operating in China have always known it is a delicate dance between profit and principle to maintain access to the world's second-largest economy.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 11, 2021, with the headline 'Foreign firms keep heads down amid Xinjiang controversy'. Subscribe
