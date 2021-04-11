For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Foreign firms keep heads down amid Xinjiang controversy
They fear being caught in tit-for-tat sanctions as their govts spar with Beijing
As the world's second-largest fashion brand H&M continues to be conspicuously missing from Chinese e-commerce platforms, amid a controversy over Xinjiang, executives at multinational companies have fretted in private about who might be in Beijing's crosshairs next, while hoping the battle would soon end.
Foreign companies operating in China have always known it is a delicate dance between profit and principle to maintain access to the world's second-largest economy.
