A group of foreign teachers and some 60 cram schools in Taiwan have signed a petition urging the Minister of Health to allow the entry of foreign teachers who want to teach English on the island.

Taiwan sealed its borders to foreign nationals in May, after a series of major local Covid-19 transmissions, to keep the coronavirus at bay. According to the online petition, this has caused a staffing shortage at cram schools, which are private tuition centres teaching especially English.