Seoul faces more rain as it cleans up after storm

South Korea was expecting more rain today as Seoul tried to drain flooded train stations and repair cut power lines after one of the worst storms in more than a century hit the capital.

The authorities said at least nine people were killed, including two Chinese nationals. Seven others, including a 15-year-old girl, were missing.

President Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday apologised to the country for "inconveniences" caused by the rainfall, which the weather agency said was one of the heaviest in at least 115 years.

Meanwhile, typhoon Mulan made landfall in China's manufacturing hub of Guangdong yesterday, disrupting some train services, with the torrential rain heading towards Hainan.