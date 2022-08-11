Flood-hit Seoul braces itself for more rain

SEOUL• • More rain is forecast for parts of South Korea as Seoul tried to drain flooded train stations and repair cut power lines after one of the worst storms in more than a century hit the capital, killing at least nine people and leaving seven others missing.
President Yoon Suk-yeol, in a meeting yesterday, apologised to the nation for "inconveniences" caused by rainfall that the weather agency said was one of the heaviest in at least 115 years.
A day earlier, he asked the authorities to recalibrate disaster management plans by taking into account the effects of global warming.
"We can't just keep calling these extreme weather situations unusual," he said.
Images shared on social media earlier this week showed people wading through waist-deep water and overflowing metro stations.
Seoul's posh Gangnam district was particularly hard hit, with cars left half submerged.
"There are a total of 16 casualties, including nine deaths and seven missing," said an official of the Interior and Safety Ministry.
The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that two Chinese were among the dead. One had died in a landslide and another from electrocution due to the flood, reported China News Service.
Other victims included a family of three who drowned as their basement apartment filled with water.
Mr Yoon visited the apartment on Tuesday.
The authorities were also searching for a 15-year-old girl who was swept away in raging waters as she made her way home on Tuesday.
The storm that started on Monday dumped 525mm of rain in parts of Seoul, the meteorological agency said. This was more than the average rainfall for the whole month in the city.
More rain had been forecast yesterday, but it was less than the heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday. The authorities said another 100mm of rain was expected through to today.
At least 570 people lost their homes and 2,670 buildings were flooded, the ministry said.
The transport authorities were able to restore rail services after the storm flooded train tracks and sent water cascading into several subway stations.
The flooding has triggered one of the biggest domestic challenges for Mr Yoon since he took office in May. He has seen his support drop to some of the lowest levels of any of the country's presidents at the same point in their term in office due to a series of policy stumbles.
The flooding that turned streets into rivers and carpark lots into ponds has also exposed vulnerabilities in the South Korean capital to severe precipitation events that climate science data indicates have become more prevalent due to global warming.
Elsewhere, Typhoon Mulan made landfall in China's manufacturing hub of Guangdong yesterday, forcing some trains and ferries to suspend operations, with the torrential rain heading towards Hainan and potentially disrupting the island's efforts to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.
Some trains going through Zhanjiang city in Guangdong province would be halted in the next few days, while passenger liner services at ports including Nansha and Shekou in Shenzhen would be partially suspended.
Typhoon Mulan, China's seventh most powerful storm of the year, was last observed around Xuwen county in Zhanjiang and was expected to move at about 15kmh towards the north-west, the National Meteorological Centre said yesterday afternoon.
It issued a yellow alert earlier in the day, the third-highest in a four-tier colour system.
The weather centre expected torrential rain to hit the southern part of Guangdong, neighbouring Guangxi province as well as Hainan.
BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE