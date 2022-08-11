Flood-hit Seoul braces itself for more rain

SEOUL• • More rain is forecast for parts of South Korea as Seoul tried to drain flooded train stations and repair cut power lines after one of the worst storms in more than a century hit the capital, killing at least nine people and leaving seven others missing.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, in a meeting yesterday, apologised to the nation for "inconveniences" caused by rainfall that the weather agency said was one of the heaviest in at least 115 years.

A day earlier, he asked the authorities to recalibrate disaster management plans by taking into account the effects of global warming.

"We can't just keep calling these extreme weather situations unusual," he said.

Images shared on social media earlier this week showed people wading through waist-deep water and overflowing metro stations.

Seoul's posh Gangnam district was particularly hard hit, with cars left half submerged.

"There are a total of 16 casualties, including nine deaths and seven missing," said an official of the Interior and Safety Ministry.

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that two Chinese were among the dead. One had died in a landslide and another from electrocution due to the flood, reported China News Service.

Other victims included a family of three who drowned as their basement apartment filled with water.

Mr Yoon visited the apartment on Tuesday.

The authorities were also searching for a 15-year-old girl who was swept away in raging waters as she made her way home on Tuesday.

The storm that started on Monday dumped 525mm of rain in parts of Seoul, the meteorological agency said. This was more than the average rainfall for the whole month in the city.