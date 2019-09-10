Floating platform to host two more NDPs

The Float @ Marina Bay will host the National Day Parade (NDP) next year and in 2021 before it closes to be built into the NS Square, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday.

Named to mark the significance of national service to Singapore, NS Square is targeted to be completed and handed over by the third quarter of 2025, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

Among the requirements is for the new space to have a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000, up from the current capacity of 27,000. A waterfront sports facility, a multi-purpose field and a gym space comprising studio spaces are also in the works.

