Flights cancelled as storm hits Beijing

BEIJING • Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds yesterday.

City authorities issued warnings to residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year. Up to 100 millimetres of rain was predicted through the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights cancelled at the city's two airports.

Singapore Airlines Flight SQ801 from Beijing to Singapore experienced a slight delay, but none of its flights were cancelled. SIA only operates cargo flights to the destination, and Scoot does not fly to Beijing, according to a company statement.

China's weather authorities had earlier warned of "extreme rainstorms" plus thunder and lightning from late Sunday to yesterday evening in Beijing and the neighbouring areas. A landslide was recorded in one of the city's northern districts, with state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks. Heavy rain was holding up efforts to clear the road, according to state TV.

Children stayed home as the city's kindergartens, primary and secondary schools closed yesterday. Popular attractions including a part of the Great Wall were also shut, with some districts suspending rural homestays.

Some of Beijing's automatic driving trains were operated manually instead, state media said.

Rainstorms also hit neighbouring Tianjin city, where state TV showed electric scooters driving through flooded streets and black skies lit up by lightning.

The authorities also warned of floods in 14 rivers, including tributaries in Sichuan and Shaanxi. Floods are common during China's rainy season, with higher water levels last August washing away roads and forcing tens of thousands from their homes.

But the threat has worsened over the decades, due in part to widespread construction of dams and levees that have cut connections between the river and adjacent lakes and floodplains that had helped absorb the summer surge.

