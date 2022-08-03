Flight path carefully avoids South China Sea

The path of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's US military plane en route to Taiwan was notable for how carefully it avoided the South China Sea.

The closely watched trip is one of the most controversial official US visits in recent memory, and the flight path underscored a remarkable degree of caution as Washington tries to avoid further angering Beijing and triggering unintended consequences.

Flight-tracking data shows that the aircraft carrying Mrs Pelosi, which landed in Taiwan shortly before 11pm local time, completely avoided flying through the skies above the contested South China Sea.

Instead of flying north-east out of Kuala Lumpur directly over the South China Sea - a journey that might have taken her plane close to Chinese military facilities built on reclaimed land on islets and reefs, including in the Spratly Islands - the plane flew south-east, straight across the Indonesia part of Kalimantan before turning north and flying to the east of the Philippines, according to imagery provided by Flightradar24.

"I imagine the flight path will take extra caution into considerations," said Ms Meia Nouwens, a senior fellow for Chinese defence policy and military modernisation at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. "Of concern may have been the militarisation of the three largest Chinese man-made islands in the Spratlys, which are equipped with permanent defence facilities and weaponry."

