Flash-mob rallies erupt after police shooting of teen

HONG KONG • Flash-mob rallies broke out in Hong Kong yesterday as anger mounted over police shooting a teenage protester who attacked officers in a dramatic escalation of the violent unrest that has engulfed the territory for months.

A large crowd of demonstrators, including office workers in shirts and suits, mustered in Chater Garden and marched through the city's commercial district in an unsanctioned rally, chanting anti-police and anti-government slogans.

Hundreds of students also staged a sit-in at the New Territories school of teenager Tsang Chi Kin, 18, who was shot in the chest by a policeman as he and a group of masked protesters attacked officers with umbrellas and poles.

The international finance hub has been left reeling from the shooting, the first time a demonstrator has been struck by a live round in nearly four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests.

Tuesday witnessed the worst clashes as China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule with a massive military parade in Beijing. The spiralling violence underscored seething public anger against Beijing's rule and shifted the spotlight from China's carefully choreographed birthday party.

Running battles raged for hours across multiple locations as hardcore protesters hurled rocks and petrol bombs. Police responded for the most part with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

As criticism rose, the police launched a spirited defence of their colleague at a news conference yesterday, saying he feared for his life and the safety of his colleagues.

"He had only one option, that is to fire the gun to immediately resolve the danger," Deputy Commissioner Tang Ping Keung told reporters.

But protest groups said the officer charged into the melee with his firearm drawn and failed to fire a warning shot, as they condemned the increasing use of live rounds.

"The people of Hong Kong are sick and tired of having mere words of condemnation as their only shields against lethal bullets and rifles," a masked protester said at a news conference near the school.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian journalist who said police shot her in the eye with a rubber bullet while she was covering Sunday's protests has suffered permanent vision loss, her lawyer said yesterday.

"Doctors treating (Veby Indah) have today informed her that regrettably, the injury she received as a result of being shot by police will result in permanent blindness in her right eye," the lawyer said.

Opinion on Tuesday's shooting has largely cemented along ideological divides, with pro-democracy activists condemning the police and establishment figures calling it a justified use of force.

The protester, who was filmed trying to strike the officer with a pole as he was shot, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but the authorities said his condition had since improved.

Police said 30 officers were injured in the National Day clashes, including some who suffered chemical burns from a corrosive liquid thrown by protesters. The hospital authorities said more than 70 people were admitted on Tuesday.

Outlining the extent of Tuesday's clashes, police said they arrested 269 people, ranging in age from 12 to 71 - the largest daily toll since protests began.

They also unleashed a record 1,400 rounds of tear gas, 900 rubber bullets, 230 sponge rounds, 190 bean bag rounds and five live rounds as warning shots.

Yesterday, 96 protesters arrested on Sunday appeared in court and were charged with rioting.

The protests were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland. But after Beijing and local leaders took a hard line, they snowballed into a wider movement calling for democratic freedoms and police accountability.

Asked about Tuesday's protests in Hong Kong, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres always calls for protests to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint.