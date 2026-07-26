Flash flood at north-west China tourist site kills 10, injures 23: Report

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BEIJING – A flash flood caused by heavy rain struck a tourist site in north-west China on July 26, killing 10 people and injuring 23, state media reported.

“A mountain torrent triggered by short-term heavy rainfall at a scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, trapped some campers” at the location in Gansu province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

An earlier report by CCTV identified the location of the flash flood as the Shuangshimen Scenic Area in the rugged, mountainous stretches of southern Gansu – roughly 1,200km south-west of Beijing.

Shuangshimen is known for its natural stone arches, alpine meadows and mountain streams. It is a popular summer camping spot.

“The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment, and another 174 people have been rescued,” CCTV said.

Large swathes of southern China were on high alert for floods on July 26 after Typhoon Noul made landfall early that morning.

Parts of Gansu – far from Noul’s path – also experienced heavy rainfall on July 26, with local authorities across the province issuing weather alerts. AFP