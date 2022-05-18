Flare-ups hit other regions as Shanghai's outbreak eases

SHANGHAI • China's financial hub Shanghai is tentatively unravelling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its outbreak is coming under control, even as flare-ups in distant cities show how China is locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious Omicron variant.

Shanghai reported a third consecutive day of no new Covid-19 cases in the broader community, hitting a crucial milestone that authorities have said will allow them to unwind the strict curbs that hampered economic activity and curtailed almost every aspect of daily life for residents.

All 16 of the city's districts reported no community spread, officials said at a briefing yesterday.

Meanwhile in the northern port city of Tianjin, a new flare-up has emerged, likely set off by an infection from a worker at a cold storage facility, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local health authorities.

The city of nearly 14 million detected 28 infections during a mass testing drive, after an earlier outbreak in January caused disruptions for global carmakers Toyota and Volkswagen.

Beijing's Fengtai district will lock down some areas for the next seven days after new clusters emerged, amplifying the risk of worsening Omicron's community spread.

Beijing reported 52 cases for Monday, down slightly from 54 for Sunday.

The capital will start another three rounds of mass testing in a dozen districts as infections continue to emerge from outside the areas that are deemed high risk and already under quarantine.

Further west in Sichuan province, the city of Guang'an has posted more than 400 infections in about a week.

The new outbreaks, along with continuing cases in Beijing despite a growing list of curbs, show how officials are engaged in a Sisyphean effort to quash Omicron.

Success in controlling the virus has been short-lived for months as the highly contagious pathogen pops up elsewhere, sending authorities scrambling to stamp it out once again with mass testing and movement restrictions that come with harsh consequences for the people and the economy.

Shanghai reported a total of 823 infections for Monday, down from 938 on Sunday. That brought the caseload for the whole nation to 1,049, compared with a record high of nearly 30,000 cases daily about a month ago.

Government officials in Shanghai previously targeted May 20 for eliminating community spread for three straight days, the prerequisite for easing the harshest elements of the lockdown and broadly resuming business activity.

Many restrictions still remain. Residents must produce a pass to get out of their compounds and can leave only by bike or on foot.

The passes are distributed to each apartment by residential committees, allowing one person per family to leave during appointed hours for grocery errands.

BLOOMBERG