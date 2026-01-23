Five South Korean airlines to ban in-flight use of portable batteries from Jan 26

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Hanjin Group’s five airlines – Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul – will ban the use of portable batteries onboard aircraft starting on Jan 26 due to concerns over lithium-ion battery fires, the officials said on Jan 23 .

The new regulation bans the use of portable batteries used to charge any electronic devices, including cellphones, tablet PC, laptops and cameras, on both domestic and international flights.

Passengers are also not allowed to charge their portable batteries during the flight. Once boarding an aircraft, passengers are required to place their portable batteries within arm’s reach.

The airlines said storing portable batteries in overhead bins is strictly prohibited, as delayed detection of abnormal heat or smoke could lead to a serious accident, especially in the air.

The airlines plan to inform passengers of the updated regulations through official websites, mobile apps, airport check-in counters and mobile notifications. Continuous announcements will also be made at boarding gates and onboard aircraft to minimise confusion.

“The complete ban on the in-flight usage of portable batteries is an inevitable measure to secure safe flight operations; cooperation from passengers is vital,” said a Korean Air official.

“All of the Hanjin Group airlines will do their best to ensure safe, comfortable trips for customers.”

Similarly, Jeju Air, South Korea’s budget airline, implemented a ban on using portable batteries on board aircraft on Jan 22 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK