Five Omicron cases reported after couple fly in from Nigeria

SEOUL • South Korea reported its first five cases of the Omicron variant yesterday, as daily coronavirus infections rose above 5,000 for the first time, stoking concern over a sharp rise in patients with severe symptoms.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said a fully vaccinated couple who had visited Nigeria from Nov 14 to 23 were among the five infected people.

South Korea's daily Covid-19 tally reached 5,123.

The surge began early last month after the country relaxed restrictions. The new variant prompted the government to halt plans on Monday for a further easing.

The KDCA said yesterday that from tomorrow for two weeks, all arrivals - South Koreans and foreigners - will have to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

Singapore and South Korea implemented the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme on Nov 15, allowing fully vaccinated people to travel between both countries quarantine-free.

A Straits Times check with KDCA showed that no decision has been made yet about whether VTL travellers will be subject to the mandatory quarantine.

The country has fully inoculated nearly 92 per cent of adults and is now focused on vaccinating children and a booster programme, but experts warned that cases would continue to rise until unvaccinated people obtained immunity through infection.

"The authorities could bring down the number of cases by reintroducing some of the social distancing measures," said Professor Jung Jae-hun, who specialises in preventive medicine at Gachon University.

South Korea said hospitals were treating a record 723 patients with severe Covid-19. Nearly 90 per cent of intensive care unit beds in the greater Seoul area are occupied, with 842 patients awaiting admission.

Tuesday's new cases bring South Korea's total to 452,350, with 3,658 deaths. Despite the rising hospitalisation rate, the mortality rate remains relatively low at 0.81 per cent.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

• Additional reporting by Chang May Choon