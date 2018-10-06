Five dead in carbon monoxide leak in China power plant

LANZHOU (XINHUA) - Five people have been confirmed dead and another 15 are being treated following a carbon monoxide leak in a thermal power plant in northwest China's Gansu Province on Friday (Oct 5), local authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 11.20am at a thermal power subsidiary of Jinchuan Group in the city of Jinchang when workers were checking and repairing the boilers, Jinchuan Group said.

A total of 20 people got poisoned in the carbon monoxide leak and were sent to the People's Hospital of Jinchang City and another hospital affiliated to Jinchuan Group.

Five died after emergency treatment failed and one severely injured and 14 slightly injured are still under treatment.

The provincial work safety authority has sent a working group to the company to investigate the cause of the deadly accident.