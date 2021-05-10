First of three South Korea expert panels recommends approval of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

The national pharmaceutical panel is scheduled to make its recommendation on May 13, 2021.
SEOUL (REUTERS) - The first of three expert panels in South Korea gave its recommendation on Monday (May 10) for the government to grant approval of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine based on safety and efficacy of the shots in the US phase 3 trial.

The national pharmaceutical panel is scheduled to make its recommendation on Thursday, but the government will wait for a third panel, which has not said when it will reach its conclusion, before deciding whether to grant approval.

This is a developing story.

