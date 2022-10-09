First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG - The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were sentenced on Saturday to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence.

A 16-year-old girl and three 17-year-olds were members of a little-known pro-independence group that called itself "Returning Valiant" and promoted a violent uprising against China at street booths and on social media last year, the court heard.

They were charged with "conspiracy to incite subversion" under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the city to stamp out dissent after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019.

On Saturday, judge Kwok Wai Kin said the defendants' message could have turned peaceful demonstrators violent - even though he conceded there was no direct evidence of anyone being incited.

"Even if one person is incited, Hong Kong's stability and residents' safety could have been greatly harmed," Mr Kwok said.

The four teens, which AFP has chosen not to name because of their age, all pleaded guilty in September, alongside fellow defendant Kwok Man Hei, 19.

All five were sentenced to up to three years at a training centre, a rehabilitation-focused detention facility.

In a previous hearing, prosecutor Stella Lo said the group spread its messages outside busy railway stations, gave press conferences and held online broadcasts over the span of four months.

The defendants cited the French Revolution and Ukraine's struggle for democratisation over the past decade to support their cause, the court heard.

Flyers handed out by the group also quoted the Communist Party of China's Mao Zedong saying that "revolution is not a dinner party" and is instead "an act of violence by which one class overthrows another", Ms Lo added.

The case also involves two adult defendants, whose sentences will be decided in November.

The authorities have launched a separate terrorism prosecution against other Returning Valiant members for an alleged bomb plot, with police accusing them of trying to manufacture the powerful explosive TATP.

