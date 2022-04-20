First convictions over call to boycott HK polls

HONG KONG • A man and a woman yesterday became the first Hong Kongers convicted for supporting a local election boycott in online posts, the latest court verdict to shrink political freedoms in the business hub.

Salesman Chan Kin-man, 36, and office assistant Alice Leung, 65, were each sentenced to two months in jail by a magistrate in Hong Kong after pleading guilty to "inciting others" not to vote, or to cast an invalid vote.

Their terms were suspended by 18 months and they were also ordered to pay a HK$1,000 (S$174) fine towards the cost of the proceedings.

Ahead of the poll last December, the authorities made it illegal to encourage anyone to boycott the vote or spoil their ballot.

Just under a quarter of seats in the city's legislature are directly elected under a new "patriots-only" system Beijing installed last year.

Chan and Leung were arrested shortly before polls opened, for reposting a Facebook appeal by Ted Hui, a former opposition lawmaker living overseas, who called on Hong Kong voters to "cast a blank vote to resist the unjust system".

Although casting a blank vote is not an offence in Hong Kong, principal magistrate Bina Chainrai said in court that Hui's post was illegal because "it's more than just asking people to cast blank votes, he was asking people to... express dissatisfaction of the government".

Under Beijing's new rules, only "staunch patriots" are allowed to stand for office. All candidates had to be vetted for political loyalty, meaning the city's traditional pro-democracy opposition was frozen out.

The poll drew a record low turnout and returned a 90-seat legislature overwhelmingly stacked with government loyalists.

Hong Kong's anti-graft agency, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), arrested 10 people under the new law ahead of December's vote and has charged three of them.

The third accused, Victor Chou Wing-tat, 57, a garment industry worker, pleaded guilty to three counts of the offence last week and awaits sentence next month on court bail.

Six democracy activists in exile, including Hui and another former lawmaker Nathan Law, are wanted by the ICAC over the offence. Inciting others to boycott a vote can carry up to three years' jail and a maximum fine of HK$200,000 (S$34,860).

