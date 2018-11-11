First Chinese import fair fails to impress analysts

The world's first import-focused trade fair drew to a close in Shanghai yesterday with China announcing that the six-day event had seen local buyers close deals worth US$57.8 billion (S$80 billion).

Chinese analysts say the event marks a new milestone, which will see China shed its reputation of being the "factory of the world" and take on a new status as the "market of the world".

Still, some experts say the lack of specific details about how China will take steps to open up the world's No. 2 economy is disappointing.

China has used the trade fair to assure the world that it is keen to open up its economy, in line with its transition from an export-and investment-driven growth model to one that is led by domestic consumption, top leaders have said.

To fulfil its aim, the country plans to buy more high-quality goods and services from around the world.

To some, this appears to be a way to assuage American concerns of unfair trade practices, which in part have sparked the ongoing trade war between China and the United States that looks set to drag down global growth.



Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting the national exhibition stands at the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai last Monday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



But Chinese President Xi Jinping argued that the promise to import more is a long-term consideration, not a stop-gap measure.

In fact, China plans to buy US$40 trillion worth of goods and services from the world over the next 15 years.

Some China watchers are not impressed with the Chinese solution of using imports to address trade and business complaints, saying it does not address the issue of a lack of a level playing field for foreign companies in the world's No. 2 economy.

They add that Mr Xi's vague promises on opening up the medical services and education sectors are not enough.

"European business had higher hopes for what had been marketed by the Chinese government as a milestone event," said Mr Carlo D'Andrea, vice-president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and chairman of the Shanghai Chapter.

"What matters to us is that concrete actions are forthcoming and that reforms are clearly time-tabled. If China really will continue to open up, we would have expected additional and specific commitments to have been announced by President Xi."

While the event was attended by political leaders, business leaders and scholars from more than 130 countries and regions, analyst Zhang Monan noted the absence of many Western government representatives.

This shows their "wait-and-see approach", which they also adopted for the Belt and Road Initiative when it was proposed in 2013, she told the state-owned China Daily.

But for companies, the sheer size of the nearly 1.4 billion-strong Chinese consumer market is too attractive to ignore.

The ongoing trade war did not seem to cast a pall over the event, with 3,600 companies from around the world taking part. They included nearly 700 European companies, about 450 Japanese firms, almost 300 South Korean companies and about 180 American firms.

The warming of ties between China and Japan in recent months resulted in enthusiastic participation from Japanese firms.

Some 260 small and medium-sized Japanese enterprises reported deals totalling 2.6 billion yen (S$31.5 million) in the first three days of the fair, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation or Jetro.

The Japanese trade agency said the fair exceeded expectations in helping the SMEs to expand their sales channels.

More than 80 Singaporean companies took part and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) said they were happy with the new opportunities that the fair opened up for them.

"The fair especially benefited our SMEs," said SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng. "By being there to take part in this high-profile event, our companies can improve their image with their Chinese customers."

For now China's promises have left analysts wondering how it could finance the large international purchases it has agreed to. OCBC economist Tommy Xie noted that the "magic number" that Mr Xi mentioned works out to be about US$2.7 trillion worth of goods and services each year for 15 years.

"The total import of goods and services under the balance of payment was US$2.2 trillion in 2017. So US$2.7 trillion (a year) for the next 15 years will be quite a huge number," he said.

To support such huge imports, China will need a strong currency in the longer run, even though near-term pressure on the yuan will persist given the spike in purchases, he added.