Firms contributing to 'price surge rush'

Japanese firms typically shy away from passing on costs to customers, preferring to absorb increases and stomach leaner profit margins instead. But a surge in raw material prices and logistical and operational costs has forced their hand. Here are companies that have raised or will increase prices.

YAOKIN

Umaibo, a ubiquitous corn puff snack whose name literally means "delicious stick", has been sold at 10 yen a pop by maker Yaokin since its launch in 1979. But for the first time in its 43-year history, it raised prices to 12 yen on April 1.

KAGOME

The tomato ketchup maker raised prices by between 3 per cent and 9 per cent from April 1.

KIKKOMAN

The producer of shoyu (soya sauce), a staple in Japanese homes, raised prices between 4 per cent and 10 per cent from Feb 16.

NISSIN

Cup noodles will cost between 9 per cent and 12 per cent more from June 1.

PANASONIC

Wiring devices, among other products, saw an increase of up to 30 per cent from this month.

YOSHINOYA, SUKIYA

The chains raised prices of their beef rice bowls by up to 70 yen late last year.

STARBUCKS JAPAN

Prices of standard drinks will be raised between 10 and 55 yen from tomorrow, while coffee beans will cost 90 to 300 yen more.

NIPPON PAPER

The maker of toilet paper and facial tissues raised prices by at least 10 per cent from April 1.

Walter Sim