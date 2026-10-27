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Fire breaks out in deprived area of Seoul’s Gangnam district

SEOUL – A fire broke out in South Korea’s Guryong village, a deprived area of Seoul’s upmarket Gangnam district, on Oct 27 , local fire authorities said.

No injuries or casualties had been reported, a fire official told Reuters.

Some 75 firefighters and 24 fire trucks and other vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, the official said.

The village, located near some of Seoul’s most expensive neighbourhoods, was previously affected by a large fire in January. REUTERS