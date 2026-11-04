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Fire at Panasonic factory in Taiwan injures five, with two missing

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The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, is located in the county of Hsinchu.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, is located in the county of Hsinchu.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

TAIPEI – A fire broke out on Nov 4 at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan’s Panasonic, injuring five, with two people missing, officials in the county of Hsinchu said.

The injured were taken to hospital, the county authorities added.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island’s makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.