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‘Fin-gilantes’: YouTubers pull night shifts to keep watch over stranded Busan shark

The group formed after local news reports showed night-time visitors repeatedly disturbing the shark by shining smartphone flashlights on her.

SEOUL – A group of self-styled “Bukang-i vigilantes” has begun patrolling Busan’s North Port waterfront in South Korea to monitor a shark that has been stranded in an artificial waterway since September.

The group formed after local news reports showed nighttime visitors repeatedly disturbing the shark, Bukang-i, by shining smartphone flashlights on her.

Concerns grew after the National Institute of Fisheries Science reported on Oct 7 that a wound was found near the shark’s snout.

The institute has not determined the cause or whether it is related to flashlight exposure, but expressed concern.

“An open wound on a shark can be dangerous because it can lead to the spread of bacterial infections,” Ji Hwan-seong, a researcher at the institute, said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor Bukang-i’s health.”

The institute added that Bukang-i has shown no abnormal signs so far, including in the way she swims.

Most vigilantes are YouTubers who livestream the site at night, monitor visitors and intervene if they believe someone is disturbing the shark.

Bukang-i was first spotted in the artificial waterway on Sept 18 and has remained there ever since.

The South Korean authorities, including the Busan Metropolitan Government, have made two unsuccessful attempts to guide her back to the sea.

They have suspended further intervention and are monitoring whether she can return to open water independently.

Meanwhile, the shark has become a major attraction at North Port. The Busan Metropolitan Government reports that cumulative visitors reached 1.01 million as of 6pm local time on Oct 5. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK