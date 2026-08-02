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TOKYO - Housekeeping services employing Filipino staff have gained in popularity amid growing demand in Japan for such domestic support, with one provider seeing its workforce roughly double over the past decade.

Since the Japanese government began allowing foreign nationals to provide housekeeping services in national strategic special zones in 2016, workers from the Philippines have been a top choice due to their cheerful personalities, diligence as well as expertise.

In February, a Filipino housekeeping staff member listened carefully to her client’s instructions as she made her on-site debut around a month after arriving in Japan. She assiduously took notes as the client explained in a mix of English and Japanese how to use cleaning tools and the order of detergents.

“(Filipinos) are friendly and easy to talk to and they work seriously, so I can feel at ease,” the client said.

Before 2015, only certain households, such as those of foreign diplomats, had been allowed to employ foreign housekeepers. But a legal change that year, aimed at increasing women’s workforce participation and easing labor shortages in Japan’s housekeeping industry, paved the way for foreigners to work in designated areas.

Following the law revision, Tokyo-based Pinay International launched a business especially employing Filipino housekeepers. It now operates in parts of Tokyo, neighbouring Kanagawa Prefecture, Osaka Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture, with more than 200 Filipino staff working as full-time employees.

The company recruits workers in the Philippines and provides extensive training before and after their arrival in Japan, while also supporting their daily life in areas such as housing.

“Foreign talent playing an active role will likely lead to revitalising Japan,” Pinay International chief executive Tetsuya Moteki, 55, said.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan’s housekeeping services market has been expanding as the number of dual-income households increases. KYODO NEWS