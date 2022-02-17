Festive lights

A dazzling display of lanterns wows visitors to the Penglai Pavilion Scenic Area, a popular attraction in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province, on Lantern Festival on Tuesday.

Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first Chinese lunar month, marks the end of the Chinese New Year holiday.

The grand lantern fair in Yantai kicked off on Jan 1 and is expected to last until April. It features activities related to New Year folk customs, traditional Chinese operas and lantern culture, and showcases lanterns inspired by the legendary tale Eight Immortals Crossing The Sea, among others.

Traditional culture and Penglai local stories and legends are also highlighted at the lantern show, bringing a festive atmosphere to the city.

