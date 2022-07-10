Fears of tighter curbs as Shanghai names more high-risk areas amid rising infections

SHANGHAI • Covid-19 cases in Shanghai are continuing to rise, prompting the authorities to declare more high-risk areas and fuelling fears that China's financial hub may tighten movement restrictions again.

The city reported 59 new local infections for Friday, up from Thursday's 45 and the highest number since late May.

Officials said one of the latest cases was detected out of quarantine and management control, which includes infections that were found in residential compounds under lockdown.

The city of 25 million is screening 3,825 people related to the case that was found in the community.

The Shanghai municipal government yesterday added 40 mid-risk areas and two high-risk areas, up from four mid-risk and one high-risk area at the start of the week. Officials use the classification for areas and complexes where infected people live.

China's zero-Covid-19 policy is being tested again with resurgences in major cities and the arrival of the BA.5 Omicron sub-variant, after a brief reprieve in which officials declared the outbreaks in Shanghai and Beijing to be under control.

President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed that the country will stick to its zero-tolerance policy, saying that China would rather endure some temporary impact on economic development than let the virus hurt people's safety and health.

Nationwide, China reported 371 local cases for Friday, down from 378 the previous day. Anhui province found 139 local cases, compared with 157 on Thursday, while Shandong's infections declined to 46 from 66 a day earlier.

Shanghai has not detected the BA.5 Omicron sub-variant in Covid-19 in its recent outbreak, the local government said on its official WeChat account late on Friday. The BA.5 sub-variant has been found in local cases in Beijing, Tianjin and Shaanxi, a National Health Commission official said.

In a separate case, four people at a renowned Shanghai hospital were hurt by a knife-wielding assailant yesterday, in the second reported stabbing incident after the lockdown of the financial hub was lifted early in June.

Videos on social media showed scenes of chaos as visitors clambered under turnstiles to get out of Ruijin Hospital while doctors were seen running out with their patients, some in wheelchairs and one on a mobile bed. A long trail of blood was seen on the marble surface of a flight of stairs in one video.

On the seventh floor of the outpatient department, police found a man holding a crowd hostage with a knife.

When the man threatened to hurt the hostages, the police opened fire, subduing him, according to local police.

None of the wounded is in a life-threatening situation and the incident is being investigated, the police said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS