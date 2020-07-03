Fears of Gwangju becoming the next hotbed city

SEOUL • Concerns are mounting in South Korea's Gwangju that it could emerge as a new coronavirus hotbed, with sporadic infections growing in the southern city of 1.5 million.

Of the 54 new daily cases reported in South Korea yesterday, Gwangju registered 22 new cases - with a recent surge in infections related to small gatherings in churches and a Buddhist temple - after its first double-digit rise of 12 on Wednesday.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the city's transmission rate is "alarming" and the rising trend should be flattened immediately.

"It took only a week for the daily caseload to grow from 20 to 200 when reflecting our experience in Daegu in February," he said.

South-eastern Daegu city has reported the largest number of accumulated infections of some 6,910, which were mainly traced to a religious cult, the epicentre of the country's virus outbreak.

Thirty more cases linked to the Buddhist temple of Gwangreuk in Gwangju were detected yesterday, taking the total to 49, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Temple visitors were found to have spread the virus to others at a group meeting, religious gatherings and when conducting door-to-door businesses.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-sub stressed that the city is in a critical situation and a shortage of hospital beds could be imminent given the trend of rising infections.

"We are facing an absolute scarcity of doctors, nurses, care workers and other medical professionals," Mr Lee said.

The city has strengthened its social distancing measures to phase two, banning indoor gatherings of more than 50 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

South Korea has three phases of social distancing measures, in sync with the number of daily infections and the rate of untraceable cases.

For the next two weeks, the operations of public and multi-use facilities such as libraries, as well as high-risk sites like Internet cafes, will be suspended.

The Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education has directed all elementary, middle and high schools in the city to move their classes online yesterday and today. From July 6 to 15, schools are required to reduce the number of students in classrooms, capping the number of elementary and middle school students to one-third of the total student body and high schools to two-thirds.

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said the government and ministries would actively support Gwangju so that the city could make the most of its newly adopted measures.

