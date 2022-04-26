FCC in Hong Kong suspends annual Asian human rights awards

HONG KONG • The Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in Hong Kong has suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to "unintentionally" violate any laws, a statement from the club president said yesterday.

The cancellation of the awards, which have run for over a quarter of a century and are among the most prestigious in Asia, is the latest blow to media freedoms following the introduction of a national security law in 2020 to bring the former British colony in line with the rest of China.

FCC president Keith Richburg, a former Washington Post journalist and current head of the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, said in the statement that the awards had been suspended given "significant areas of uncertainty and we do not wish unintentionally to violate the law".

Mr Richburg had explained earlier to the club's press freedom committee that the decision was made to protect its staff and members from legal risks, according to the minutes of a meeting.

The minutes noted potential risks arising from proposed awards for Stand News, a liberal online news portal that was forced to shut in December after several of its top editors were arrested on suspicion of publishing seditious articles.

"Keith explains decision... to suspend the HRPA (Human Rights Press Awards) due to concerns over legal risks to the club, staff, members and judges from awarding four awards and five merits to Stand News," an e-mail read. "Keith further explains that the environment in Hong Kong has changed and the FCC must also change in order to survive."

The FCC board, which includes journalists from Reuters Breakingviews, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, made the decision to suspend the awards last Saturday, having already completed the judging process.

Three members of the press freedom committee - Ms Shibani Mahtani, Mr Timothy McLaughlin and Ms Mary Hui - tweeted that they had resigned.

"I feel nothing but the deepest regret and do not stand by this decision," wrote Ms Mahtani, who was also a judge for the awards.

Five other committee members also resigned.

REUTERS