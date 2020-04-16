Fatalities could hit 400,000: Reports

TOKYO • Japan yesterday urged its citizens to stay home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 could die of the new coronavirus without urgent action.

Japan, which tests only people with symptoms of the coronavirus, has so far recorded more than 8,000 infections with over 170 deaths. Reports in Japanese media citing a health ministry panel's projection said fatalities could reach the 400,000 mark without mitigation measures. It also estimated that as many as 850,000 people could need ventilators.

Japan has seen an accelerating infection rate in recent weeks, particularly in Tokyo. The government has declared an emergency in Tokyo and six other areas including Osaka, and a goal to cut interactions between people by 70 per cent. The measures include a request that people isolate and businesses close, although there are no fines or penalties to force compliance. The government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, urged people to do everything in their power to comply with the requests.

Meanwhile, Mr Suga's boss, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was under pressure to add a 100,000 yen (S$1,325) payment to every citizen on top of a US$1 trillion (S$1.42 trillion) economic stimulus package that includes a 300,000 yen payment to households whose income has fallen because of the pandemic.

"I've urged the prime minister to make a decision and send a strong message of solidarity to the public," Mr Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the Komeito party, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, told reporters after meeting Mr Abe.

Mr Suga said the government would consider further measures, but that for now, it wanted "to extend help to households most affected". Mr Abe will decide this weekend whether to extend the Japanese government's emergency declaration.

REUTERS