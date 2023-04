MIYAZAKI, Japan – Daikon farmer Etsuo Noda, 61, does not know how much longer he can scale, let alone build, his 6m-tall, 150m-long yagura tower to sun-dry the daikon, a winter radish.

The yagura, a majestic sight that dots fields in Miyazaki City in winter, are recognised as a Japanese agricultural heritage. They are torn down after the season is over and then rebuilt the next winter.