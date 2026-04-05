Watch how FamilyMart expands Convenience Wear line in Japan

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FamilyMart's Convenience Wear line includes many items for travellers such as socks, foldable umbrellas, sunglasses and clothes.

TOKYO - FamilyMart is rolling out wristwatches as part of new additions in 2026 to its growing Convenience Wear line-up, popular among foreign tourists, as the major chain operator continues to push the boundary of convenience store offerings.

The brand’s first-ever watch, developed in collaboration with Citizen Watch, will be available in two variations, both subtly incorporating FamilyMart colours on the hands and straps. Priced at 1,998 yen (S$16.11), the 10 ATM water-resistant watches go on sale from April 17.

To mark the 45th anniversary of FamilyMart’s founding, the company has also released new designs for the brand’s flagship socks and handkerchiefs based on the colours of the chain’s 1980s and current logos.

Since launching its Convenience Wear brand in 2021, FamilyMart has seen its Famima socks explode in popularity, with Japanese celebrities like Takuya Kimura even spotted donning the iconic green-and-blue-striped fashionwear.

The brand has gained popularity among foreign travellers, particularly for items like socks and foldable umbrellas as souvenirs.

The socks, in a wide range of colours and designs, remain a bestseller, with around 33 million pairs sold to date, according to FamilyMart.

Shirts, underwear and other products in the brand are also well-received for their accessibility and trendy designs, prompting the company to expand the line-up each year.

Products are developed in collaboration with Tokyo-born fashion designer Hiromichi Ochiai, founder of the Facetasm clothing brand.

Convenience Wear sunglasses that debuted in 2025 proved extremely popular, with the initial batch of 30,000 units quickly selling out. In addition to black, two new colours – brown mix and clear brown – have been released in 2026 .

While a selection of products are available online, others are sold exclusively in stores.

Sales of the Convenience Wear line reached 20 billion yen in the fiscal year ending February 2026, with plans for further expansion, including encouraging franchisees to increase the number of display racks in their stores from one to 3.5. KYODO NEWS