Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake

HUALIEN – Relief workers set aside stuffed toys, blankets and baby formula on April 4 for families sheltering in an elementary school in Hualien, the epicentre of Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

“We have all the necessary stuff – blankets, toilet and a place to rest,” said Indonesian Hendri Sutrisno, who occupied a tent with his wife and two-month-old baby.

The 30-year-old professor at Hualien’s Dong Hwa University and his family were among more than 100 people who chose to stay in tents set up at an elementary school after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on April 3.

“Our worry is when the big aftershocks happen it might be really hard for us to evacuate one more time – especially with the baby,” he told AFP.

“So it will be better, wiser for us to stay here,” he said as the infant slept in a stroller.

The aftershocks of the quake – the biggest since a 7.6-magnitude disaster in 1999 killed 2,400 people – came thick and fast, and by April 4 morning Hualien had experienced more than 300 rolling tremors.

Dr Hendri said he and his wife hid under a table with their baby when the first quake hit, before grabbing their things and fleeing the building.