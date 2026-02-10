Families in China scramble for mercury thermometers ahead of ban despite health risks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BEIJING - In pharmacies across China, the humble mercury thermometer is enjoying one last moment in the spotlight.

A national ban halted production of the glass instruments on Jan 1. News of the move, announced by the National Medical Products Administration, triggered buying frenzies, with prices in some cities soaring overnight.

The scramble revealed how strongly many families still trust a device that is cheap and accurate but carries environmental and health risks.

In Wuhan, Hubei province, prices for a single thermometer recently jumped from 5 yuan ($0.90) to around 30 yuan.

“No matter how expensive, I need to have a few,” said Mr Wang Hong. It was a sentiment echoed in lines outside community pharmacies.

Store owner Tan Enping said he had begun rationing sales as supplies ran low. Customers can buy two at a time, he said, but even that may not last.

“Because so many people are stocking up, they will sell out very quickly,” he said.

The panic is fuelled by familiarity. Mercury thermometers have been used in many households for decades, Mr Tan said, and some customers are uneasy about switching.

Many learned about the ban on social media and hurried to buy what they regard as a dependable tool for sick relatives.

Online, the story has been much the same, and sellers said that low-cost options were gone within one week.

One major pharmacy flagship store on Tmall, an online shopping platform, has capped a single thermometer at 18.5 yuan to slow down panic buying.

“We know they will eventually be phased out, but many people just can’t bear to part with them,” the seller said.

The phaseout is the result of an international commitment. China is a signatory to the Minamata Convention on Mercury , a global treaty adopted in 2013 to reduce the use of the toxic metal.

“This is an inevitable measure,” said Dr Su Jing, a public health expert at Tsinghua University.

While the treaty called for action by 2020, China’s 2026 deadline allows a transition period for manufacturers.

The dangers tied to mercury are well-documented.

When a thermometer breaks, the mercury evaporates into an invisible, odorless vapour. Inhaling it can harm the nervous system and kidneys. Even a small amount can raise concentrations in a typical room far above recommended limits, and mercury can linger in the environment and move through the food chain.

The ban applies to manufacturing, not to owning or selling existing inventory. This has eased some concerns but also created a limbo period.

Public education is now a priority, according to Dr Su. Proper clean up of a broken device requires careful ventilation, gloves, and sealed disposal as hazardous waste.

Hospitals, however, are ahead of the curve. Many began replacing mercury thermometers years ago with digital and infrared devices, citing benefits like automated record-keeping and reduced infection risk.

Ms Wu Yin, head nurse at Wuhan No 9 Hospital, said the transition began five years ago. Electronic thermometers are now used in all departments. Advantages such as automatic data upload and reduced cross-infection risks quickly became apparent.

Manufacturers have also been preparing. Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co, once a dominant player in the mercury thermometer business, said products containing the metal now account for only a small share of its operations as it shifts toward electronic devices.

Today’s alternatives include standard digital thermometers as well as ear and forehead devices that use infrared technology.

Specialists say these products rely on sensors and calibration systems to maintain accuracy. Advances in recent years have helped leading brands meet clinical requirements, easing concerns about whether they can match the old glass models.

For many shoppers, though, trust built up over generations will take longer to replace. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK