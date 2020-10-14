Fall in Suga's support rate could prompt snap polls in Japan

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has seen his support rate take its first tumble since assuming office a month ago, over criticism that he injected politics into a decision to reject nominees for an academic advisory council.

A poll carried out by public broadcaster NHK between Oct 9 and 11 found support for Mr Suga's Cabinet had fallen by 7 percentage points to 55 per cent, compared with the previous month. About 47 per cent of respondents said his decision on the advisory board was unacceptable and many also faulted him over border openings that they believe were done too quickly and could spread the coronavirus.

Mr Suga's government has faced a barrage of questions over his decision to reject six of 105 nominees to the Science Council of Japan, a government-funded academic body that makes policy recommendations. Previous premiers had rubber-stamped nominations for the council, established in 1949, and critics have said Mr Suga's move appeared to be aimed at excluding critics of government policy.

The government has denied that politics played a part in its decision.

Mr Suga was installed as Prime Minister in September, taking over from Mr Shinzo Abe in Japan's first change of leadership in almost eight years. Mr Suga came into power with some of the highest support rates on record for a new Japanese prime minister, as voters supported his pledges of continuity for managing a coronavirus-battered economy.

Mr Suga was elected by the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party to serve out the final year of Mr Abe's term as party leader after the latter resigned over health concerns.

No election need be held until September next year, and support for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan remains in single figures. Still, any rapid fall-off in his support could prompt Mr Suga to bring forward the election to improve his chances of winning a full three-year term as party leader next year.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei newspaper yesterday reported that Mr Suga will order his government to compile extra economic stimulus measures as early as next month.

The measures could focus on supporting tourism and the restaurant industry from declining consumption, the Nikkei said.

The government may also consider extending a "Go To Travel" initiative to subsidise domestic tourism as part of the stimulus, the Nikkei reported, without saying how it got the information.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS