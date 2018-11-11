'Fake smile boy' charms China, 'fake' model wins real-life fans

A child's smile is priceless.

In the case of American boy Gavin Thomas, his awkward smile has also earned him millions of fans and business deals.

The eight-year-old boy from Minnesota is an Internet sensation in China, where he is popularly known as jia xiao nan hai or "fake smile boy".

The moniker is inspired by his "I am-smiling-yet-not-really-smiling" expression, which has become his trademark.

The young boy is no stranger to online fame. It started when he was only two years old, after his Vine star uncle Nick Mastodon posted funny videos of him on the now-defunct video platform.

One of his earlier viral videos zoomed in on his reaction when a lizard was placed on his head.

His various expressions - from the forced smile to the frowning look - were turned into popular memes and gifs.

By the time he turned five, he was a viral meme star being tweeted by celebrities such as pop star Katy Perry. But it is in China that he found Internet stardom.

Riding on his popularity, he set up his first account on Weibo - the Chinese equivalent of Twitter - in July this year. In less than four months, he has garnered more than 1.8 million followers. In comparison, his Twitter account, which was started in 2009, has 458,000 followers.

He has since visited China twice, to much fanfare. His first visit in August, at the invitation of a Chinese fashion brand, was reported in the Chinese media.

"I wanna go to the Forbidden City, and I wanna go to Chengdu to see the pandas!" he said in a video announcing his trip, before flashing his trademark smile.

How did an American boy become so popular in China?

Some Chinese social media users say they could relate to his "fake smile" which appears to say: "I really want to get out of here but I shall try to be polite about it".

Gavin-related memes and gifs were used in different contexts: to express indifference; as a form of self-mockery; or simply when one is at a loss for words. "When you are stuck in an awkward situation, Gavin comes to the rescue. It is a polite way to wriggle out of it, by flashing a meme of Gavin's forced 'official' polite smile," said a Chinese social media user.

A Gavin-related gif might be used as many as 10 million times a day across the different Chinese social media platforms, Ms Ann Ding, founder of Dongtu.com, a key distributor of online gifs, was quoted as saying in a CNN report last Friday.

NOTABLE TRENDS

Chinese companies were quick to warm up to Gavin's smile.

On his second trip to China earlier this month, he signed a contract with Tencent to be featured in its new short video app, Yoo. The Internet giant has also launched a sticker pack inspired by him.

He also has a store on Taobao, the popular online shopping site, selling merchandise such as mobile phone cases.

Gavin's mother, Ms Kate Thomas, told China's People's Daily Online in July that she was surprised with her son's popularity. "People tell us Gavin's smile brightens up their day," she said.

In a separate media interview last year, Gavin, when asked if he thought he was famous, replied: "The big kids in fifth grade think I'm famous, they have seen my videos."

Now, millions more have joined his schoolmates.

FAKE MODEL, REAL INFLUENCE

Instagram influencer. Fashion icon. Brand ambassador.

Lil Miquela, the virtual avatar and fashion model, now has a new title: arts editor.

Dazed, a London-based digital lifestyle magazine, announced last month that it has appointed Miquela as its contributing arts editor, citing her experience as "a musician and activist on the side of her modelling work".

It is unclear what the famous computer-generated influencer would actually contribute.

While it was largely seen as a publicity stunt, some were upset enough to question the decision to hire an avatar over a real person. "The publication is more concerned with clout and hype than with quality editorial work," wrote a reader.

The magazine, however, was not alone in capitalising on the popularity of these so-called "brandfluencatars" - a new breed of virtual models and influencers.

Last week, the British Fashion Council announced that Miquela was on its list of 100 most talented trailblazers.

In June, Time magazine named Miquela - who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram - as one of 25 most influential people on the Internet, alongside big names like pop star Rihanna and K-pop act BTS.

The computer-generated imagery model made its debut in 2016 as Miquela Sousa, a 19-year-old Brazilian-American influencer.



None of her followers suspected she wasn't real. Her Instagram photos were realistic-looking, and her posts sounded perfectly human.

It was only this year that Brud, the Los Angeles-based start-up which created Miquela, admitted she's computer generated.

But that didn't dent her popularity with followers and luxury brands like Prada.

Besides Miquela, other virtual avatars turned style icons include Shudu who became popular after Rihanna's Fenty Beauty reposted a photo of her wearing its lipstick.

Some have even set up agencies just to custom-build model avatars.

The trend, however, has raised questions over whether these influencers would be subject to rules in some countries which require their human counterparts to identify paid posts.

That might prove to be a real problem.