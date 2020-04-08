Wuhan's coronavirus battle: What you need to know

The Chinese city where the new coronavirus pandemic first broke out ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday (April 8), even as another small northern Chinese city ordered restrictions on residents amid concern about a second wave of infections.

- China sealed off Wuhan, a central city of 11 million people, on Jan 23, a drastic step that came to symbolise its aggressive management of the virus.

- More than 50,000 people in Wuhan were infected, and more than 2,500 of them died, about 80 per cent of all deaths in China, according to official figures.

- Wuhan has slowly been returning towards normalcy, with people officially allowed to enter the city from March 28, although restrictions remain. Until Wednesday, residents had been urged not to leave Wuhan or Hubei province, or even their neighbourhood, unless absolutely necessary.

- Wuhan has reported just three new confirmed infections in the past 21 days and only two in the past two weeks.

- As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,802, including 3,333 fatalities, the National Health Commission said.

