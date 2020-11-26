Facebook fined over S. Korea data breach

SEOUL • A South Korean agency tasked with protecting privacy rights yesterday fined Facebook 6.7 billion won (S$8.1 million) and sought a criminal investigation against the social media firm for providing users' personal information to other operators without consent.

The Personal Information Protection Commission, launched in August, said a probe found that from May 2012 to June 2018, the personal data of at least 3.3 million of South Korea's 18 million Facebook users was provided to operators other than Facebook without their knowledge.

When someone used another operator's service through Facebook's log-in, the personal information of the user's Facebook friends was provided to other operators without their consent, the commission said.

It added that it will refer Facebook Ireland, the recipient of the fine, to the country's prosecution for a criminal investigation.

A Seoul-based Facebook spokesman said: "We have been cooperating as much as possible throughout the investigation process. We regret that the Personal Information Protection Commission has sought a criminal investigation."

The spokesman declined further comment as Facebook has yet to fully review the details of the decision.

REUTERS