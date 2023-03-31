Explainer: Japan's carbon pricing scheme being launched in April

TOKYO – Japan, the world’s fifth-biggest carbon dioxide emitter, will begin a carbon pricing scheme in stages from April to encourage companies to curb emissions and achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The country is the latest among Asian nations to formulate plans to create a carbon pricing mechanism and emissions trading system.

Q: What is Japan aiming to accomplish with this scheme?

A: The plan is aimed at speeding up decarbonisation to tackle climate change, but Japan lags behind other major economies that have already implemented similar policies.

Still, Japan believes the scheme, which combines emissions trading and a carbon levy, will help to turn the world’s third-largest economy greener while maintaining the global competitiveness of its industries, including heavy emitters like steelmakers.

As the private sector cannot make a stand-alone green investment commitment due to the high costs and risk, Europe and the United States have developed state support tools, said Mr Shigeki Ohnuki, director of the environmental policy division at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Japan also needs to make a commitment quickly to support green investment to incentivise companies to change their behaviour, he said.

Q: What are Japan’s first steps in emission trading?

A: The scheme, based on METI proposals and approved by the Cabinet in 2023, consists of emissions trading and a carbon levy.

As a first step, Japan’s version of an emissions trading system (ETS), set up by a forum for “green transformation” called the “GX League” will begin in the 2023/2024 fiscal year on a voluntary basis, followed by full-scale operation from around 2026/2027.

Participants – about 680 companies as of the end of January accounting for more than 40 per cent of Japan’s emissions – would be required to pledge and disclose emission-cut targets.

If the target is not met, they will trade emissions through the market. Trading will likely be done at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which conducted a trial from September 2022 to January 2023.

By 2026/2027, Japan would set guidelines for the ETS and introduce a mechanism for third-party certification of companies’ targets. Official supervision may also be introduced for those abusing the system.

From around 2033/2034, auctions for emission allowances for the power generation sector will begin.

Details including the price of carbon, the scope of coverage and whether it is mandatory are being discussed.

The carbon levy will be introduced from around 2028/2029 on fossil fuel importers such as refiners, trading houses and electricity utilities. The initial levy will be set low but will gradually rise.