Experts welcome Taiwan's shift in approach to coexist with virus

Even as Covid-19 numbers in Taiwan hit another record high of 57,188 locally transmitted cases yesterday, local experts welcomed the island's policy shifts towards coexisting with the virus.

Among the latest changes, the quarantine period for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and for returning travellers has been reduced from 10 days to seven.

"For the world to return to 'living normally', all countries must go through growing pains in coexisting with the virus," said Associate Professor Wayne Gao at Taipei Medical University's College of Public Health.

He pointed to examples of other places in Asia that have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to live with the virus, including Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.

A string of local outbreaks that began early last month due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant saw domestic daily cases cross 1,000 on April 15, continuing their exponential surge to hit 16,936 on May 1 and 57,188 yesterday.

With new cases still surging, some politicians have slammed the government for its sudden pivot to coexisting with Covid-19.

Main opposition party Kuomintang's deputy chairman Sean Lien accused the government of wanting to win over voters by relaxing Taiwan's Covid-19 restrictions. Taiwan's local elections will be held in late November.

In response, Premier Su Tseng-chang said: "Taiwan is not about to just go into lockdown like China, nor is it like countries that have chosen to coexist with Covid because they were struggling to keep Covid contained."

In response to people who have criticised the government's decision to abandon its zero-Covid-19 policy, Associate Professor Chao Ming-wei, a toxicology researcher in Taipei, said: "How much resources do we have, to keep the daily case count at zero or continue going into lockdown? All diseases will cause deaths. If one wants to survive, we need to be equipped with the correct medical knowledge."

The latest changes implemented by Taiwan's health authorities include relaxed quarantine rules and new protocols that encourage patients to make appointments for video calls with physicians while isolating at home.

People who test positive are to quarantine at home for a week, followed by another week of "self health monitoring", during which they are discouraged from going to public places.

Household members of those diagnosed with Covid-19 are to self-isolate for three days and monitor their health for an additional four days.

To avoid further overwhelming front-line medical workers, who have had to deal with long lines of people waiting for a polymerase chain reaction test in recent weeks, people who live with confirmed cases will formally be considered Covid-19-positive from today if they test positive on an antigen rapid test during self-isolation.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday that the current outbreak may peak at the end of this month or early next month.

As at yesterday, Taiwan had recorded 505,455 Covid-19 cases and 951 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020, with 493,410 being domestically transmitted cases.

Some 80.6 per cent of the population have received two Covid-19 vaccine doses, and 62.1 per cent have had their booster shot.