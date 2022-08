TOKYO - Japan's sprawling capital has - twice this year - flirted with massive blackouts that were narrowly averted as businesses and residents heeded calls to "setsuden" - that is, save electricity.

A dire power shortage as well as soaring electricity bills - which have gone up by 30 per cent year-on-year to average 9,126 yen (S$92.60) per household in September - have warmed public sentiment to what had been unthinkable since the Fukushima disaster of 2011.