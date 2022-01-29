Experts says Hong Kong's zero-Covid policy is unsustainable

HONG KONG • With thousands of people locked down in tiny apartments, government quarantine centres filling up and many businesses shuttered, Hong Kong is scrambling to sustain a zero-Covid policy that has turned one of the world's most densely packed cities into one of the most isolated.

The economic and psychological tolls from the global financial hub's hardline stance - in line with China's strategy - are rapidly rising, residents say, with measures becoming more draconian than those first implemented in 2020.

Flights out of Hong Kong's international airport are down around 90 per cent, over 8,000 people are locked down in government quarantine facilities and a congested housing block, while 900,000 students have been shut out of schools since the start of this week.

Doctors say the restrictions are taking an increasingly heavy toll on residents' mental health.

Once one of the world's most connected places, Hong Kong is reeling from the closure of its borders, impacting the free flow of people and the availability of food and foreign products the city is so highly dependent on.

Besides schools, the authorities in the city of 7.5 million have shut down playgrounds, gyms and most other venues, while tens of thousands of people are required to do daily coronavirus tests. Restaurants and bars close at 6pm. Over 2,000 hamsters and other animals have been culled to stop transmissions as community cases surge.

Dr Siddharth Sridhar, clinical assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong's Department of Microbiology, said "a very practical adjustment in terms of our containment strategy" was needed.

"This is not sustainable," he said. "Eventually we are going to see a very local protracted outbreak, likely to be worse than previous cases."

While Hong Kong succeeded in keeping the virus under control for much of 2021, there have been over 600 locally transmitted infections this month so far, compared with just two in December, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread.

"Essentially it's playing whack-a-mole. It (coronavirus) will simply keep coming back," said Professor Keith Neal of the University of Nottingham in Britain, referring to the popular amusement arcade game.

Leader Carrie Lam has said Hong Kong cannot live with the virus as many major cities are doing. She says over 80 per cent of the city's elderly are unvaccinated, and a large outbreak of infections will heavily increase the burden on already stretched healthcare services.

Increasing Hong Kong's vaccination rate is key, Mrs Lam said, with just over 70 per cent of the people double vaccinated and around 10 per cent having received a booster or third shot.

Ms Lam said on Thursday that Hong Kong will shorten its 21-day quarantine requirement to 14 days for incoming travellers starting from Feb 5, after months of pressure from financial executives and foreign diplomats who said the rule was eroding the city's competitiveness.

Meanwhile, many professionals and expatriates are leaving or planning to leave the former British colony, seeing no end in sight to the restrictions.

Quarantine rules for those infected as well as their close contacts are curbing the city's desirability and an exodus is possible, according to an internal report by the city's European Chamber of Commerce.

Companies are repositioning their staff to Singapore and Seoul, it said.

