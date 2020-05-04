Exchange of gunfire at Korean border

North Korean troops fired at their South Korean counterparts in the demilitarised zone yesterday, ratcheting up tensions a day after their leader Kim Jong Un ended a nearly three-week absence from public view.

The North's provocation was met with retaliatory shots and a verbal warning from the South. No injuries were reported.

Pyongyang's action violated a military pact to halt hostile acts that could bring conflict between the two sides, Seoul said. But the gunfire was not deemed an intentional military action, Yonhap reported, citing the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States also believed the shots were "accidental".

Political observers, however, see the North's action as a calculated move to ease speculation over Mr Kim's health or to regain any lost political leverage from the rumour-filled weeks of his absence.

SEE WORLD