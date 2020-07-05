Excerpts from the legislation

ARTICLE 20: SECESSION

A person who organises, plans, commits or participates in any of the following acts, whether or not by force or threat of force, with a view to committing secession or undermining national unification shall be guilty of an offence:

separating Hong Kong or any other part of China from China;

altering by unlawful means the legal status of Hong Kong or of any other part of China;

surrendering Hong Kong or any other part of China to a foreign country.

ARTICLE 21: SECESSION

A person who incites, assists in, abets or provides pecuniary or other financial assistance or property for the commission by other persons of the offence under Article 20 of this law shall be guilty of an offence.

ARTICLE 22: SUBVERSION

Seriously interfering in, disrupting, or undermining the performance of duties and functions in accordance with the law by the body of central power of China or the body of power of Hong Kong; or attacking or damaging the premises and facilities used by the body of power of Hong Kong to perform its duties and functions, rendering it incapable of performing its normal duties and functions.

ARTICLE 24: TERRORISM

A person who organises, plans, commits, participates in or threatens to commit any of the following terrorist activities causing or intended to cause grave harm to the society with a view to coercing the central people's government, the Hong Kong government or an international organisation or intimidating the public in order to pursue political agenda shall be guilty of an offence:

serious violence against a person or persons;

explosion, arson, or dissemination of poisonous or radioactive substances, pathogens of infectious diseases or other substances;

sabotage of means of transport, transport facilities, electric power or gas facilities, or other combustible or explosible facilities;

serious interruption or sabotage of electronic control systems for providing and managing public services such as water, electric power, gas, transport, telecommunications and the Internet; or

other dangerous activities which seriously jeopardise public health, safety or security.

ARTICLE 29: COLLUSION WITH FOREIGN FORCES

A person who requests a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside (China), or conspires with a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual... or directly or indirectly receives instructions, control, funding or other kinds of support from a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, to commit any of the following acts shall be guilty of an offence:

imposing sanctions or blockade, or engaging in other hostile activities;

provoking by unlawful means hatred among Hong Kong residents towards the central government or the Hong Kong government, which is likely to cause serious consequences.

ARTICLE 38: APPLICATION OUTSIDE HONG KONG

This law shall apply to offences committed against Hong Kong from outside the region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the region.

ARTICLE 62: INTERPRETATION

This law shall prevail where provisions of the local laws of (Hong Kong) are inconsistent with this law.