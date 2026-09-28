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Ex-Yokohama mayor to run for comeback after resigning over abuse of power

Yamanaka was found to have abused his authority on multiple occasions, such as calling his subordinates “human scum”.

TOKYO – Former Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka, who stepped down earlier in September after admitting he bullied and verbally assaulted subordinates, told his supporters at a meeting on Sept 28 he will run in the Oct 18 mayoral election, according to attendees.

Yamanaka, 54, was found by a third-party investigation to have abused his authority on multiple occasions, such as calling his subordinates “human scum” and abusing personnel authority.

He told reporters after the meeting he will make an announcement at a press conference on Sept 29.

According to the attendees, Yamanaka apologised repeatedly at the meeting. He was quoted as saying, “If I am forgiven, I want to fulfil the promises I made to the citizens.”

Many executives left the supporters’ group, which centred on the local business community, when Yamanaka announced his intention to resign .

Members from port-related businesses remained, however, having supported some of the key decisions he made such as withdrawing a bid to attract an integrated resort including a casino.

Besides Yamanaka, five other candidates have announced their intention to run in the election.

Yamanaka became Yokohama mayor in 2021 and was re-elected for a second term in August 2025. In January 2026, a senior city official, then head of the human resources department, publicly accused Yamanaka in a press conference of subjecting him to verbal abuse. KYODO NEWS