Ex-nurse in Japan gets life term for killing 3 patients

A court in Japan yesterday sentenced former nurse Ayumi Kuboki, 34, to life in prison over the "angel of death" murders of three patients in September 2016.

The degree of culpability in the killings at a Yokohama hospital was the focus of the trial, after Kuboki admitted injecting an antiseptic solution into her elderly patients' intravenous drips.

"I wanted to avoid being accused by family members of negligence if patients died on my watch," Kuboki, who was arrested in 2018, said during her trial.

"I made it such that they died when I was off-duty."

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment on grounds that she was mentally unstable and was suffering from schizophrenia.

"The malicious crime was planned using her knowledge and position as a nurse to devise ways to prevent the crime from being discovered," said presiding judge Kazunori Karei. "Her motives were extremely selfish and, in doing so, she showed a very strong disregard for the sanctity of life."

Kuboki was found to be fully responsible for the deaths of Mr Sozo Nishikawa, 88; Mr Nobuo Yamaki, 88; and Ms Asae Okitsu, 78.

The two men had been terminally ill and given only weeks to live, but Ms Okitsu, who was hospitalised after she injured her right elbow and knee in a fall, had been expected to be discharged soon.

Judge Karei said he was hesitant to mete out the death penalty because Kuboki had shown grave remorse during her trial and, hence, will "face the weight of her guilt for the rest of her life".

"She understands the huge gravity of the crimes, and said in her final statement that she hoped to make amends with her own death," the judge added, while noting that she had apologised to the bereaved family members.

The victims' relatives were angered by the verdict, with Mr Nishikawa's eldest daughter saying that she questioned the court's value judgment.

Mr Yamaki's eldest son urged prosecutors to appeal. "Given her selfish motives, it is strange for her not to be sentenced to death."

Although the charges focused on three victims, at least 20 patients were suspected to have died under Kuboki's care at the institution, which was formerly known as the Oguchi Hospital. It is now called the Yokohama Hajime Hospital.

Police said during the probe that it was hard to ascertain the precise cause of death of many of the elderly victims, who were cremated. But 48 people died in the three months that Kuboki worked at the institution.

Hospital officials did not suspect anything until a nurse noticed bubbles in a patient's intravenous drip.

Judge Karei found Kuboki to be introverted, with poor communication skills. He noted that she felt pressured into working as a nurse by her mother. "I want her to face the weight of her sins by atoning and walking the path of rehabilitation," he said. "It cannot be said that a death penalty is unavoidable in this case."