Ex-Nissan exec gets suspended sentence for fraud

TOKYO • A Tokyo court yesterday handed former Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly a six-month suspended sentence for helping his former boss Carlos Ghosn to hide pay from regulators, paving the way for the American lawyer to return home after more than three years in Japan.

"The court finds the existence of unpaid remuneration" and the failure to disclose amounted to "false" reporting, chief judge Kenji Shimotsu said, telling Kelly he was responsible for one of the eight years included in the charges.

"I was shocked by the judgment," Kelly said in a statement after the ruling. "The court found me mostly innocent, but I do not understand why it said I was guilty for one of the years," he added. His lawyers said they will appeal against the conviction, which Kelly should be able to do from the United States.

In a pointed criticism of the prosecutors, the ruling also pinned blame for Ghosn's alleged failure to disclose US$80 million (S$108.6 million) of income over eight years on Mr Toshiaki Ohnuma, a Nissan official overseeing compensation, who was given legal immunity in return for testimony implicating Kelly.

"Ohnuma's statement is fraught with danger that he was making statements that conformed to the prosecutors' wishes," chief judge Shimotsu said. "There was a danger as an accomplice that he would seek to shift responsibility to Ghosn," he added.

The court also fined Nissan, which pleaded guilty at the start of the trial 18 months ago, 200 million yen (S$2.35 million) for its part in the financial wrongdoing and took aim at corporate governance failings.

"The dysfunctional governance of the company allowed Ghosn to act in his own self-interest. The severe damage to the company's social reputation can only be described as it suffering the consequences," chief judge Shimotsu said.

The verdict, more than three years after Kelly's arrest alongside Ghosn, draws a line under a case that threatened to strain relations between Japan and the United States, its closest ally.

Some Western observers criticised the Japanese justice system for its treatment of Kelly. Suspects in Japan are not allowed to have a lawyer present during interrogations and can be detained for up to three weeks without being charged, and often in solitary confinement. Also, 99 per cent of cases that go to trial end with a conviction.

"While this has been a long three years for the Kelly family, this chapter has come to an end. He and Dee (his wife) can begin their next chapter in Tennessee," US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

REUTERS