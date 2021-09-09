Ex-ministers Kishida, Takaichi make their pitches in LDP race

TOKYO • Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who hopes to become the next prime minister, said yesterday.

Former internal minister Sanae Takaichi yesterday joined Mr Kishida in the Sept 29 Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race, which started last week after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would step down. The winner is assured of becoming Japan's next premier.

Ms Takaichi, said to be backed by Mr Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe, unveiled a conservative platform, while popular coronavirus vaccination minister Taro Kono, 58, met party heavyweights as he weighs his chances.

If Ms Takaichi, 60, manages to overcome long odds, she would become Japan's first female leader.

Mr Kishida, 64, presenting his economic policies as part of the LDP's leadership race, said yesterday that deregulation during the reform era in the early 2000s widened the gap between the haves and have-nots and that Mr Abe's "Abenomics", which sought to fix tattered finances by achieving high growth and boosting tax revenues, did not result in benefits trickling down. "Without distribution of wealth there won't be a rise in consumption and demand... There won't be further growth if distribution of wealth is lost," he said at a Tokyo presentation.

"There's no doubt Abenomics has brought a major achievement on growth, but in terms of distribution of wealth, trickle-down has not yet happened."

He called for setting up a 10 trillion yen (S$122 billion) university fund to stimulate science and promotion of renewable energy, while retaining nuclear power technology, which he said should be considered as a clean energy option.

Ms Takaichi launched her challenge on policies to strengthen security and help boost the Covid-19-battered economy. She became the first female internal affairs minister in the second Abe administration in 2014, and local media said he supported her bid, helping her obtain the 20 lawmaker backers she needed to formally enter the contest.

But Ms Takaichi has ranked poorly in popularity ratings, which could hamper her chances.

Whoever wins the vote of grassroots LDP members and party lawmakers will lead the party in the Lower House election that must be held by Nov 28, making public appeal an important factor in choosing Mr Suga's successor.

A member of the party's most conservative wing, Ms Takaichi yesterday defended her frequent visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial to Japan's war dead. Such visits by Japanese leaders infuriate old wartime foes such as China and South Korea. "I do this as a Japanese citizen to express my respect and thanks," she said.

She also said she would shelve the goal of hitting a primary budget balance until the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent inflation target was met. "Sanaenomics has three pillars of bold monetary easing, fiscal spending and crisis-control investment," she said. "We'll mobilise all of them to achieve the 2 per cent inflation target."

