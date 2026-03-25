Ex-Japanese police officer convicted of leak to crime group

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TOKYO – A former Tokyo police officer was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, on March 25 for passing confidential information to a sex-worker scouting group.

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Daisuke Jimbo, a 44-year-old former officer in the Tokyo Metropolitan Police’s organised crime division, was guilty of informing the group, known as Natural, about monitoring cameras installed at locations connected to them.

According to the ruling, Jimbo provided the group, one of the largest sex-worker scouting organisations in Japan, with images taken by police-installed cameras in April and May 2025 and disclosed the cameras’ locations and coverage areas.

In July, he is also believed to have provided the group with a list of 23 addresses where the cameras were installed.

The police fired Jimbo in December. KYODO NEWS