Ex-Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang released after completing 12-month jail term for misconduct in public office

HONG KONG - Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was freed on Tuesday (Jan 15) after completing a 12-month jail term for misconduct in public office, Hong Kong media reported.

Mr Tsang, 74, who was discharged from the custodial ward at Queen Mary Hospital, also regained his perks including bodyguards and chauffeur services, South China Morning Post reported.

His wife, Selina, who had appeared almost every day during his court hearings, arrived at the hospital shortly after 9am to receive her husband.

Mr Tsang, who was Hong Kong's leader from 2005 to 2012, was found guilty in 2017 of a misconduct charge over an undisclosed rental deal for a luxury penthouse across the border in Shenzhen.

He had been in and out of prison while awaiting an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

In July last year, he was sent back to prison after losing his bid at the Court of Appeal to clear his name although his sentence was cut from the original 20 months to a year.