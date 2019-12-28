Ex-head of China bank gets death with reprieve

BEIJING • The former chairman of struggling Hengfeng Bank has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by a Chinese court for making illegal gains of more than US$100 million (S$135 million).

Jiang Xiyun was convicted of moving 754 million yuan (S$148 million) worth of Hengfeng shares to his personal account between 2008 and 2013, the Yantai Intermediate People's Court ruled on Thursday. He also took bribes of more than 60 million yuan together with another bank executive, the ruling said.

A reprieved death sentence may be commuted to a life sentence if the person shows good behaviour within the allotted period.

The conclusion of the trial underscores the troubles faced by Shandong-based Hengfeng Bank, which this month became the latest regional lender in need of a rescue.

It sold new shares for US$14 billion to a group of investors, including a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund and a local state-backed asset management firm.

Jiang had ordered others to destroy records for over 600 million yuan of transactions.

China's banking regulator said in June that the Shandong government was speeding up the restructuring of Hengfeng, a mid-sized bank that had failed to disclose its financial statements for two straight years. The lender had 1.2 trillion yuan of assets at the end of 2016, its most recent annual report shows.

China's policymakers have stepped up efforts to restore confidence in the country's struggling banking system and its smaller lenders, a key source of credit to small and medium-sized firms.

The sector has been particularly strained after the government took over Baoshang Bank in May, the first bank seizure in more than 20 years.

Two months later, regulators made three state-owned financial heavyweights buy stakes in Bank of Jinzhou.

BLOOMBERG