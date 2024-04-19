‘Everyone is a developer’: China’s generative AI frenzy sparks boom in app creation

BEIJING – About a year ago, a group of China-based Tencent employees came together because of a common aspiration to enable everyone – even those without knowledge of computer programming – to create their own role-playing games.

The result of that shared ambition was the founding of the start-up RPGGO, launched in February 2024, which provides a free platform for game creators with little to no coding experience, as well as players.

“We aim to democratise the creation of games,” said Mr Zhang Lei, the start-up’s founder.

The group of developers left gaming giant Tencent to work on the RPGGO platform, which is powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The technology gained global attention via the public release in late 2022 of ChatGPT – the free-to-use chatbot developed by the US-based OpenAI and which assists users in tasks such as writing emails, essays and computer code.

Already, “thousands” of game creators have used the platform, said Mr Zhang, whose 15 employees are based in China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Games developed so far include one that allows a player to solve a murder mystery in the year 1903 in London.

On the back of a global boom in generative AI, enterprises and developers in China have surged ahead in finding new and practical ways to apply the technology. These include tools for writing financial reports, grading high school essays and generating presentation slides.

Other applications allow the creation of product images and 30-second video clips as promotional materials, with commercialisation potential a key driver of these uses, especially in e-commerce.

Behind generative AI apps are AI models, the core engines that do the intelligent work, analysing huge amounts of data to recognise patterns and make predictions. For example, a photo editing app might use one AI model to enhance image quality and another to apply artistic filters.

In China, generative AI models released to the public have to adhere to “socialist core values”, a set of values such as harmony, civility and prosperity that is encouraged by the Communist Party of China.

The internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, disclosed on April 2 that 117 generative AI models have been approved for public use.

These range from powerful ones by major tech firms, such as Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen which can perform tasks from summarising meeting notes to drafting business proposals, to those with more specific uses, such as TAL Education Group’s MathGPT, which can solve mathematics problems, and gaming firm Shanghai Giant Network Technology’s GiantGPT for game development.