Europe repaid Tokyo a favour by supporting oil stock release, Japan minister says

- Europe repaid Japan a favour when agreeing on a joint oil stockpile release this week to ease the supply crisis and price spikes caused by the Iran war, Japan’s Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on March 14.

The International Energy Agency on March 11 agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat a spike in global crude prices since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran on Feb 28.

Group of Seven (G-7) member Japan, which relies on Middle Eastern oil for around 90 per cent of its supplies, said it planned to release around 80 million barrels from its private and national oil reserves as its contribution starting from March 16.

At G-7 and IEA meetings this week, Japan changed the minds of European leaders who were initially cautious of releasing oil stockpiles, as their dependency on the Strait of Hormuz is smaller, Mr Akazawa said on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo.

“We understand that this is Europe’s return of the favour... Japan released oil to help Europe in a difficult time during the Ukraine crisis in 2022,” he said, referring to the oil price spikes and supply crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Japan has stopped buying oil from Russia since then and has significantly increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the US – now at around 6 per cent of Japan’s total – and Japanese companies continue to boost their exposure to US energy.

The countries are talking about possible Japanese participation in the US$44 billion (S$56 billion) Alaska LNG project and nuclear power cooperation, among other areas, as the US looks to increase its energy sales to its allies.

Over the weekend, US energy and industrial officials gathered in Tokyo for the IPEM, a US President Donald Trump “National Energy Dominance Council”-led inaugural forum to promote investments in Japan and Asia.

“The United States of America has the ability to deliver freedom of navigation and free supplies... We have effectively displaced two-thirds of the Russian gas in all of Western Europe,” US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on March 14 as he opened the event.

“Whether it’s a geographic strait in the Middle East or whether it’s a control of supply... we’ve got to have reliable, affordable and secure supply, meaning from partners you trust that can deliver and not hold you literally hostage economically around any of these elements.” REUTERS